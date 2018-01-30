Scandal Photos: Kerry Washington Makes Her Directorial Debut

Lest you doubt the scope of Kerry Washington‘s talents, know this: The Scandal star is literally organizing her own character’s intervention.

Thursday’s episode (ABC, 9/8c) — in which Olivia Pope’s nearest and dearest lure her to Fitz’s Vermont abode for a serious sit-down — also marks Washington’s directorial debut, and TVLine has an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the actress-turned-director in action.

Of course, not all of your Scandal favorites are invited to Liv’s intervention; back in our nation’s capital, Cyrus goes to Mellie with his own suspicions about Liv and Jake’s “extracurricular” activities — and wouldn’t you know it, we also have a shot of Washington directing Jeff Perry (Cyrus) and Bellamy Young (Mellie) in Scandal‘s Oval Office:

