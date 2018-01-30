Final Nashville Concert Tour Has One U.S. Date — Find Out Where and When

The cast of Nashville will kick off its 2018 concert tour — the last one before the CMT series goes off the air — in front of a hometown crowd.

The tour’s single date in the United States will take place on Sunday, March 25, at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Opry Entertainment announced Tuesday.

Series stars Charles Esten, Clare Bowen, Sam Palladio, Lennon and Maisy Stella and Jonathan Jackson will perform at the event, which also will feature “special guests,” a promo for the show promises. A release that accompanied the announcement said Kaitlin Doubleday — as well as Nashville newbies Jake Etheridge, Nic Luken and Rainee Blake — were slated to attend.

A few weeks after the Opry date, members of the cast will launch the tour’s European leg, which includes stops in England and Ireland.

Nashville, currently in its sixth and final season, airs Thursdays at 9/8c. Tickets for the U.S. date go on sale here on Friday, Feb. 2, at 11 am/10c.