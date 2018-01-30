Glee's Mark Salling Dead at 35

Mark Salling, best known for playing Noah “Puck” Puckerman on Fox’s Glee, is dead, TVLine has confirmed.

According to an initial report from TMZ, the actor was found near a riverbed close to his Sunland, Calif., home. The cause of death, though unconfirmed, is believed to be suicide.

“I can confirm that Mark Salling passed away early this morning,” Salling’s lawyer tells TVLine. “Mark was a gentle and loving person, a person of great creativity, who was doing his best to atone for some serious mistakes and errors of judgment. He is survived by his mother and father, and his brother. The Salling family appreciates the support they have been receiving and asks for their privacy to be respected.”

Salling recently pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography. He was awaiting sentencing, which was scheduled for March 7, at the time of his death. In addition to facing up to seven years in prison, Salling would also have to be registered as a sex offender.