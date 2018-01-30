SNL's Leslie Jones Covering Winter Olympics for NBC — Will You Watch?

Live from PyeongChang, it’s Leslie Jones!

NBC on Tuesday announced that the Saturday Night Live star will assist the network in its coverage of the upcoming Olympic Winter Games, reporting and interviewing players in South Korea; she first got involved with the Peacock Network’s Olympics reporting back in 2016 when network executives caught wind of her obsessive tweets during the Rio Olympic Games.

“Experiencing the Olympics through the lens of Leslie is unlike anything else,” Jim Bell, President, NBC Olympics Production and Programming, said in a statement. “Her passion for Team USA is contagious, and her adventures in South Korea should be fascinating.”

Jones (sort of) broke the news herself in this video she tweeted Monday night:

Guess What Time It Is Y’all!!!!! And Guess Where I’m Going!!!!!

Slay All Day USA!!!!!!! @olympics pic.twitter.com/H4dNd6msHB — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) January 30, 2018

Coverage of the 2018 Olympic Winter Games begins Friday, Feb. 9. Are you excited to for Round 2 with Jones in South Korea? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.