Ratings: The Brave and Valor Flat With Finales, Supergirl Ticks Up

Even with time slot nemesis The Good Doctor in rerun mode, NBC’s The Brave only managed to hold steady with its Season 1 finale.

The Brave on Monday night drew 3.9 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating, gaining 15 percent in eyeballs but flat in the demo. (TVLine readers gave the military drama’s closer an average grade of “A.”)

Opening NBC’s night, The Wall (5.4 mil/1.1) ticked down while Better Late Than Never (4.8 mil/0.9) was steady.

Over on The CW, Valor‘s freshman finale (1.1 mil/0.2) added a handful of viewers while steadfastly flat in the demo. Leading into that, Supergirl (2.09 mil/0.6) was up a tenth in the demo.

Elsewhere….

ABC | The Bachelor (6.3 mil/1.7) ticked down. The aforementioned Good Doctor rerun did 5 mil/0.8.

FOX | Lucifer (3.6 mil/0.8) and The Resident (4.7 mil/0.9) each dipped a tenth.

CBS | Kevin Can Wait (7.2 mil/1.2) and Man With a Plan (6.6 mil/1.1) dipped, Superior Donuts (5.8 mil/1.0) and 9JKL (4.8 mil/0.8) were steady, and Scorpion (5.8 mil/0.9) ticked up.

