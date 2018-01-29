Supergirl Sneak Peek: Can Alex Help Sam Solve the Big Reign Mystery?

Alex gets back to her roots on Monday’s Supergirl (The CW, 8/7c), playing doctor for Sam, who’s so close — yet so far — from figuring out why she keeps blacking out and losing time.

Sam assumes the worst, of course, but as you’ll see in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek, Alex isn’t about to let her give in to her fears.

“We’re going to find out what’s going on,” Alex says as she helps Sam into an MRI machine. “And when we do, we’re going to deal with it — whatever it is.” (Oh, Alex, didn’t anyone ever tell you not to make promises you can’t keep?)

RELATEDSupergirl Casts This Is Us Actress as Woman With Reign Connection

Hit PLAY on the video above, then drop a comment with your thoughts on Reign’s future below.