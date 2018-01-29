Pretty Little Liars Spinoff Casts Descendants' Sofia Carson

A familiar face is Descend-ing upon the Pretty Little Liars universe.

Sofia Carson, best known for starring in Disney Channel’s Descendants movies, has booked a role on Freeform’s upcoming PLL spinoff The Perfectionists, the network announced Monday. She’ll be playing Ava, “a beautiful trendsetting blogger and coder, who strives to be a fashion icon.” Sounds like she’d get along just fine with Mona.

As previously announced, Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish (aka Alison and Mona) will both reprise their roles from the original series for this spinoff, which is based on PLL author Sara Shepard’s Perfectionists books.

Additionally, Carson will appear in the upcoming second season of Freeform’s Famous in Love — which returns with new episodes on Wednesday, April 4 (8/7c) — playing Sloane, the daughter of a powerful movie mogul.

