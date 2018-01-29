Happy! Renewed for Season 2

Happy! pills all around! Syfy has renewed the utterly bananas Christopher Meloni dramedy for a second season. The news comes just two days before the series wraps its eight-episode rookie season (Wednesday, 10/9c).

Based on the bestselling graphic novel by Grant Morrison and Darick Robertson, the decidedly dark and extremely graphic dark Happy! represented a big swing for Syfy. The December premiere stands as the cabler’s best series launch since January 2016 across all key demos.

“Happy! struck a chord with our SYFY audience and disrupted the TV landscape with its unique storytelling and outrageous performances led by Christopher Meloni,” said Chris McCumber, President, Entertainment Networks, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, in a statement. “If people thought this season was crazy – I can’t wait for fans to see what Grant Morrison, Brian Taylor and the entire cast and crew have in store for Sax and Happy!”

