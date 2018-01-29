Ratings: Grammys Drop vs. 2017, Eye Smallest Audience in 10 Years

The Grammys are singing a sad song this morning, as ratings for the kudoscast declined sharply year over year. Grammys 2018: Best and Worst Moments Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

CBS’ three-and-a-half-hour broadcast of the 60th Grammy Awards on Sunday night scored a 12.7/21 in metered market ratings, down a full 20 percent from last year’s overnight numbers.

Update: Per fast nationals subject to change due to the live nature of the event, the Grammys are currently looking at 17.6 million total viewers and a 5.4 rating. Pending adjustment, that stands as the smallest audience in a decade (since 2008, when it drew 17.2 mil). This year’s half-hours currently look like this:

16.4 mil … 18.6 mil … 19.5 mil … 18.6 mil … 16.9 mil … 14.1 mil

The 2017 telecast — which aired opposite a fresh episode of The Walking Dead and was also hosted by James Corden — eventually reported 26.05 million total viewers and a 7.8 demo rating (per finals), which marked three-year highs.