Chicago P.D. Sneak Peek: Voight — and Lindsay's? — Killer Secret Is Unearthed

A skeleton in the closet ground is coming back to haunt Voight (and possibly Lindsay?) on Chicago P.D.

In TVLine’s exclusive video from Wednesday’s episode (NBC, 10/9c), Denny Woods announces that the body of the man who killed Voight’s son was discovered during a construction dig. Of course, that’s bad news for the sergeant, who took justice into his own hands to avenge his boy Justin’s murder. But could it also mean trouble for Sophia Bush’s departed Lindsay, who is now working for the FBI in New York? As you might recall, there was some ambiguity in the Season 4 premiere about whether she moved the body to protect Voight.

For now, though, all eyes are on the Intelligence boss, as the crime lab works overtime to clear his name, Denny reassures him. But it sure sounds like the auditor is looking for evidence of guilt, not innocence.

“I figure all this time in the ground, it’s going to be tough to find something… to clear my name,” Voight responds. Denny then reveals that he has another surprise up his sleeve.

Press PLAY above to watch the sneak peek, then hit the comments with your thoughts on the storyline’s possible Lindsay connection.