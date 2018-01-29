A.P. Bio Video: Glenn Howerton Schools Patton Oswalt in New NBC Comedy

Kids, take your seats — here’s an exclusive new clip from NBC’s A.P. Bio.



The midseason comedy stars It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’s Glenn Howerton as Jack Griffin, a wannabe philosophy professor forced to settle for teaching high school Advanced Placement biology.

“This is biology?” asks Principal Durbin, played by Patton Oswalt (Happy!), as he overhears a student read some sensual poetry. “Oh, absolutely,” Mr. Griffin responds, brushing off the fact that his boss seems to have walked in on a atypical teachable moment.

Viewers will get a first look at the show Thursday at 9:30/8:30c. The series will resume on Feb. 25 at 10:30 pm, immediately following the closing ceremony of the Winter Olympics. A.P. Bio will officially premiere on March 1st at 8:30 pm before settling into its regular timeslot, Thursdays at 9:30 pm, starting March 8.

Watch the video above and let us know your thoughts in the comments.