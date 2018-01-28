Ratings: SNL Rises to Season Highs

Saturday Night Live this weekend scored season highs in the overnights, with series alum Will Ferrell serving as host.

The 12th episode of Season 43, which also featured Chris Stapleton as musical guest, averaged a 4.9 rating/11 share in household results, up 14 percent from last week (Jessica Chastian/Troye Sivan). In the Adults 18-49 demo, it did 2.3/11, surging almost 30 percent.

Both sets of numbers mark the highest SNL overnights since last May’s season finale, which was hosted by Dwayne Johnson and featured musical guest Katy Perry (and did a 5.3/15 in metered-market households, with 2.6/13 in 18-49). This season’s previous highs were held by Larry David/Miley Cyrus (with a 4.7 on Nov. 4) and, in 18-49, Kumail Nanjiani/P!nk (a 2.2 on Oct. 14).

The Ferrell/Stapleton edition of SNL also topped all of broadcast TV on Saturday evening, including ABC’s Celtics/Warriors game coverage.