Grammys: Kesha Enlists Camila Cabello and More for 'Praying' — Watch Video

Grammy viewers’ prayers were answered on Sunday as Kesha recruited three of the biggest names in music for a powerful performance of her award-nominated single “Praying.”

Camila Cabello, Cyndi Lauper, Julia Michaels, Andra Day, BB Rexha and the Resistance Revival Chorus joined Kesha for the unforgettable rendition of this timely ballad, .

Watch footage of their performance below:

The performers, collectively, were nominated for five Grammy Awards this year: Kesha was up for Best Pop Solo Performance (“Praying”) and Best Pop Vocal Album (Rainbow); Day was up nominated for Best Song Written for Visual Media (Marshall‘s “Stand Up for Something”); and Michaels was up for Song of the Year (“Issues”) and Best New Artist.

