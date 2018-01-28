And the Grammy for most unexpected cameo goes to… Hillary Clinton.

In a taped bit that aired during the final hour of Sunday’s CBS telecast, Clinton was one of a half-dozen celebrities seen reading excerpts from Michael Wolff’s best-stelling Trump takedown, Fire and Fury. Other notable names appearing in the James Corden-fronted segment included John Legend, Cher, Snoop Dogg and Cardi B.

Watch the entire bit below…

As noted by Variety’s Cynthia Littleton, who was in attendance at the Madison Square Garden-set ceremony, Clinton’s surprise guest appearance drew a very enthusiastic response from the crowd.