Childish Gambino (aka Donald Glover) Performs 'Terrified' at Grammys 2018

TV junkies who only know Donald Glover from Community were in for a big surprise at Sunday’s Grammy Awards.

The Atlanta star — under his stage name, Childish Gambino — took the stage for a jaw-dropping performance of “Terrified,” a soulful jam off his album Awaken, My Love!. Watch footage of his performance below:

Childish Gambino is up for five Grammys this year: Record of the Year (“Redbone”), Album of the Year (Awaken, My Love!), Best Traditional R&B Performance (“Redbone”), Best R&B Song (“Redbone”), and Best Urban Contemporary Album (Awaken, My Love!).

Hit PLAY on the video above, then grade Childish Gambino's performance below and drop a comment with your full review.