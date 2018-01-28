Grammys 2018: The 15 Best, Worst and Weirdest Moments

Here are a few things you might not have expected to see at the 2018 Grammys: Puppies. Hillary Clinton. A performance from Pink that didn’t feature gymnastics of any kind.

But Sunday’s broadcast of the music-centric award show included all of that and more, and we’ve broken down the three-and-a-half-hour (!) ceremony into 15 memorable moments.

From Kendrick Lamar’s fiery opening number, to host James Corden’s weak spin on Carpool Karaoke, to… whatever Tony Bennett was doing… we’ve compiled the highlights and lowlights of a very eventful evening.

