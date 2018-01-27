O.J. Prosecutor Marcia Clark's Legal Thriller Gets ABC Pilot Order

ABC has retained Marcia Clark for pilot season: The network has ordered a drama pilot co-written and executive-produced by the former O.J. Simpson prosecutor.

The pilot, a legal thriller titled The Fix, centers on a female prosecutor who leaves Los Angeles for rural Oregon “after losing the biggest case of her career and being shredded by the media.” (Hmmm, sound familiar?) But years later, the murderer she failed to convict strikes again, sending her back to L.A. in an attempt to bring him to justice.

Elizabeth Craft and Sarah Fain (The 100, 666 Park Avenue) will co-write the pilot with Clark, and serve as executive producers.