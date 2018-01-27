Ratings: Blindspot, Jane Tie Demo Lows

NBC’s Blindspot this Friday drew 3.74 million total viewers and a 0.6 rating, down a tenth in the demo to match its series low but rising in audience to deliver best-since-premiere numbers.

Leading out of that, Taken (3.2 mil/0.5) was steady.

Over on ABC, both Child Support (4.1 mil/0.7) and Agents of SHIELD (2.25 mil/0.6) were steady in the demo, though the latter dipped to its third smallest audience ever.

The CW’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (680K/0.2) was steady. UPDATE: I missed a December airing. Jane the Virgin (660K/0.2) actually returned down a tenth, matching its series low.

Fox’s Hell’s Kitchen (3.4 mil/0.9) topped Friday in the demo, while CBS’ Blue Bloods rerun (6.9 mil/0.7; R.I.P again, Linda) drew the night’s biggest audience.

