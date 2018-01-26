Stormy Daniels to Appear on Kimmel After Trump's State of the Union

Jimmy Kimmel just landed the biggest interview of the year.

The late-night talk show host has booked porn star Stormy Daniels — aka Donald Trump’s alleged former mistress — to appear on his Tuesday, Jan. 30 broadcast, just hours after the president gives his first-ever State of the Union address. Kimmel made the announcement on Twitter late Thursday night:

I am pleased to announce that the very gifted @StormyDaniels will be on #Kimmel Tuesday 1/30 after the #StateOfTheUnion. I have MANY QUESTIONS! #MAGA — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) January 26, 2018

Daniels — whose real name is Stephanie Clifford — is said to have had an affair with Trump in 2006, just months after wife Melania gave birth to their son Barron. The adult film star detailed the alleged tryst in a 2011 interview with In Touch Weekly that was not made public until earlier this month. The full transcript was released after The Wall Street Journal reported that Daniels signed a nondisclosure agreement in October 2016 — just one month out from the presidential election — to keep quiet about the affair. The agreement also included a $130,000 payment, as negotiated by Trump’s lawyer Michael “Says Who?” Cohen.

