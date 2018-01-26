Scott Foley's FBI/CIA Action Dramedy Whiskey Cavalier Gets ABC Pilot Order

Scott Foley is one step closer to staying in the ABC fold after Scandal wraps it run.

The network has given an official pilot order to Whiskey Cavalier, an action dramedy starring Foley as a tough but tender FBI agent.

The hourlong series follows Foley’s Will Chase — code name: Whiskey Cavalier — as he partners up with a badass CIA operative — code name: Fiery Tribune — to lead a team of spies that “saves the world, one mission at a time.”

Dave Hemingson (How I Met Your Mother) will pen the pilot and serve as an EP alongside Bill Lawrence (Cougar Town, Scrubs); Foley will also serve as a producer.

Foley is currently playing Jake Ballard on ABC’s Scandal, which wraps its run on April 19. He first broke out as computer nerd Noel Crane on The WB’s Felicity and went on to log appearances on Grey’s Anatomy and True Blood.

Foley and Lawrence have a history together, too: Foley played Elliot’s boyfriend Sean Kelly on Scrubs, and later appeared on Lawrence’s shows Cougar Town and Undateable.