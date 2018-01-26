Ratings: Grey's Dominates Night, Draws 1-Year Audience High; Arrow Dips

ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy this Thursday drew 8.5 million total viewers and a 2.2 rating, down just a tenth in the demo from last week’s superlatives while ticking up to its biggest audience in one year (with CBS’ Big Bang airing irregularly and in rerun mode).

Leading out of that, Scandal (5.2 mil/1.3) ticked up to best-since premiere numbers. HTGAWM (3.5 mil/1.0) dipped to its smallest audience ever while steady in the demo.

Elsewhere….

THE CW | Supernatural (1.95 mil/0.6) delivered its biggest audience since the season opener while steady in the demo. Arrow (1.38 mil/0.4) dipped a tenth in the demo to match its non-Thansgiving series low.

NBC | Opposite whatever CBS’ MVP is, Superstore (4.2 mil/1.2) rose 16 percent and two tenths, while The Good Place (3.6 mil/1.1) was up 20 percent and a tenth. Leading out of a Will & Grace rerun, Great News (2.2 mil/0.5) dipped a tenth with its sophomore finale. Chicago Fire (6.0 mil/1.1) ticked up.

CBS | MVP premiered to 4.2 mil and a 0.7 (versus the 14 mil/2.7 that Big Bang/Young Sheldon averaged last week).

FOX | The Four (3.6 mil/1.2) ticked up.

