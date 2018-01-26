Reba McEntire Is KFC's First Female Colonel Sanders — Watch Commercial

Despite what you might have read — including the headline of this article — KFC’s new Colonel Sanders is “definitely not a woman.”

At least that’s what she — sorry, he — would like you to believe in the fast-food chain’s newest ad campaign, which features someone who looks an awful lot like Reba McEntire crooning about chicken in its many delicious forms.

Though the identity of this new Colonel Sanders has yet to be confirmed, he joins the likes of Randy Quaid, Norm Macdonald and Jim Gaffigan — other male actors to don the KFC mascot’s iconic ‘stache.

UPDATE: Barbara Jean A source has confirmed exclusively to TVLine that McEntire is, in fact, the person behind Colonel Sanders’ iconic mustache in this new commercial. I guess you really can’t trust the media these days.

Hit PLAY on the commercial above, then drop a comment below: Do you accept McEntire as your new Colonel Sanders?