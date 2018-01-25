The XFL Is Returning to 'Give Football Back to Fans' — Will a Network Air It?

Get ready for the most extreme news you’ll read all day: The WWE is bringing back the XFL.

WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon announced on Thursday that the professional football league — initially launched in 2001 before shuttering that same year — will return for a new season in 2020.

“Quite frankly, we’re going to give the game of football back to fans,” McMahon told reporters. “It’s still football, but it’s football re-imagined.”

The XFL — which, despite popular opinion, does not stand for eXtreme Football League — was conceived in 1999 as a join venture between NBC and the WWE (known then as the WWF). It was essentially a smaller version of the NFL, complete with looser rules, less-clothed cheerleaders and considerably more appearances from wrestling personalities. Like, 100 percent more appearances.

But don’t take our word for it. Check out this highlight reel:

It’s not yet known who will carry XFL games, be it a network or a streaming service. “As we re-imagine the game, we re-imagine the way we distribute the game,” McMahon told reporters. “It’s going to be a combination of any number of forms of presentation.”

