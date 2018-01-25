The Handmaid's Tale Adds 24 Alum Cherry Jones as [Spoiler]'s Mom

Gilead sounds like a terrible place, but it sure does keep attracting some notable names, eh?

Former 24 POTUS Cherry Jones will appear in Season 2 of The Handmaid’s Tale, per The Hollywood Reporter. She’ll debut as Holly, mother of Elisabeth Moss’ June/Offred, in Episode 4 of the upcoming season; it’s not clear whether Jones will appear in more than one episode.

Holly is a vocal feminist who loves her daughter but also judges her sternly. In the Margaret Atwood book on which the Hulu series is based, there are strong indications that Holly was shipped to The Colonies after Gilead came into existence. As previously reported, Season 2 will show viewers The Colonies, a penal area exposed to massive amounts of radiation where those who break Gilead’s rules are sent to work. It’s also where we’ll meet Marisa Tomei’s previously announced mystery character, who’ll appear in Episode 2.

In addition to 24, Jones’ TV credits include American Crime, Transparent, 11.22.63 and Awake.

The Handmaid’s Tale returns on Wednesday, April 25.