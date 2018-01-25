Supernatural Sneak Peek: Dean and Sam Come to a 'Broken' Donna's Aid

When Donna’s niece goes missing, Dean and Sam offer a helping hand and some words of comfort in TVLine’s exclusive video from tonight’s Supernatural (The CW, 8/7c).

“I’m sorry for calling you guys, but Jody’s got her hands full with the girls,” Donna explains, to which Dean responds, “Hey, never apologize for calling us.”

The sheriff then tells the Winchesters that her MIA niece — inspired by her aunt’s fun stories of her own adventures — was taking a gap year, so Donna is blaming herself a bit. Even after the brothers’ reassurances that the young girl’s disappearance isn’t her fault, the blonde remains distressed.

“She’s usually kind of funny and bright and sunny, and she’s not in this episode,” her portrayer Briana Buckmaster shared during TVLine’s set visit last November. “She is haunted, she is broken, she is vacant, she is lost, because she’s lost this woman who’s like a daughter to her.”

Press PLAY above to watch the sneak peek, then hit the comments with your thoughts on Donna’s plight.