Sneaky Pete Season 2 Gets March Premiere Date — Watch Trailer

Sneaky Pete is playing the long con — whether he wants to or not.

Amazon on Thursday announced that Season 2 of the Bryan Cranston-EP’d crime drama will be released on Friday, March 9 — a full 14 months after the release of Season 1.

The next 10 episodes find Marius (Giovanni Ribisi) forced to extend the Pete con when he is confronted by two thugs threatening to kill Pete’s entire family. The only way to save them is to track down the real Pete’s estranged mother Maggie (Twin Peaks‘ Jane Adams) and return the $11 million she stole from their mysterious employer.

Like its streaming-service counterparts, Amazon doesn’t release ratings data for its shows, but has previously revealed that Sneaky Pete scored the second-most streams for an Amazon original series on its opening day, behind only The Man in the High Castle.

