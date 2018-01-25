Drag Race All Star D.J. 'Shangela' Pierce Recalls Glee-king Out Over SJP, Cozying Up to the X-Files Duo and More

D.J. Pierce (aka Shangela Laquifa Wadley) returns to the RuPaul’s Drag Race stage on Thursday (VH1, 8/7c) for another season of All Stars — and he’s been busy since we last saw him.

In addition to his work on the big screen — he even appears in Lady Gaga’s upcoming A Star Is Born remake — Pierce has guest-starred on a handful of sitcoms and dramas since debuting on television in 2010. From having a kiki with Sarah Jessica Parker on the set of Glee to helping Scully and Mulder solve an out-of-this-world crime on The X-Files, Pierce has found considerable success on the small screen, giving all the glory to… black-ish‘s Jenifer Lewis, believe it or not.

“I’ve lived in her basement for seven years, and I’m not leaving until she throws me out,” Pierce says. He worked as her assistant when he moved from Texas to Los Angeles, but after appearing on Drag Race, he was bumped up to housemate status. “I get a daily master class in Jenifer Lewis, and that’s been so special to me. If I haven’t prepared for something, she’ll ball up the script and throw it at me. She’ll say, ‘You’re not ready for this! Go downstairs and work on it.'”

So before Pierce returns to RuPaul’s runway, we invited him to sashay down memory lane, reliving a handful of the small-screen gigs he’s snatched since appearing in Season 2 (and Season 3!) of Drag Race.

Browse his past roles in our gallery — you can click here for direct access — then drop a comment with your favorite performance.