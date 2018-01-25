Gotham Set for March Return — Watch Promo Teasing New(est) Poison Ivy

Poison Ivy introduces one very lucky Bruce Wayne to her latest magical makeover in a new promo for Fox’s Gotham, which will resume Season 4 on Thursday, March 1 at 8/7c.

As previously reported, Peyton List (The Flash, Frequency) is stepping into the role of former mop-topped street rat Ivy Pepper, who was initially aged up for Season 3 in the form of Maggie Geha.

Leading out of Gotham will be the weekly series premiere of Showtime at the Apollo, hosted by (of course) Steve Harvey.

Fox also announced that MasterChef Junior Season 6 will premiere on Friday, March 2 at 8 pm, with a two-hour opener.

