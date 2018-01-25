Drama Series From La La Land's Damien Chazelle Lands at Apple

Apple has snapped up another Hollywood heavyweight, inking a deal with La La Land auteur Damien Chazelle for what its calling an “innovative drama” series, TVLine has learned. Oscar-winner Chazelle will write and direct every episode of the untitled hourlong project, which has received a straight-to-series order.

Apple is keeping details of the series under wraps, although one has to imagine it will feature some kind of musical component. Chazelle’s fellow La La Land producers Jordan Horowitz and Fred Berger are on board as EPs.

Apple is currently making a big push into the original content arena. The Chazelle deal joins a lineup of new series that also includes a reboot of Steven Spielberg’s Amazing Stories, the Reese Witherspoon-Jennifer Aniston’s morning show drama, a comedy series starring SNL alum Kristin Wiig and a space drama from Battlestar Galactica‘s Ron Moore.

Chazelle also has a series in the works at rival streamer Netflix, although he’s involvement in that project is far more limited.