Arrow: Katrina Law Set to Return for 'Unforgettable' Season 6 Episode

Arrow alum Katrina Law has booked a return trip to Star City in what promises to be a game-changer of an episode.

Law will reprise her role as Nyssa Al Ghul in Episode 16, “The Thanatos Guild” (airdate TBA). Executive producers Wendy Mericle and Marc Guggenheim revealed to our sister outlet Variety that the “unforgettable” hour finds the former League of Assassins leader coming to Star City “to warn of an impending danger that will threaten everything we know and love.” She last appeared in the intense Season 5 finale.

Nyssa isn’t the only familiar character returning to the Arrowverse. As previously reported, Colton Haynes’ Roy Harper will be back for a short arc, beginning with Episode 15.

Law can next be seen opposite Ryan Kwanten (True Blood) and Sean Bean (Game of Thrones) in the Crackle original series The Oath (premiering Thursday March 8).

Any guesses as to what “impending danger” brings Nyssa back to Star City? Drop a comment below.