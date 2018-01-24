SNL: Leslie Jones Recreates Will Ferrell Characters, Could Use Less Cowbell

Leslie Jones has a fever, and the only prescription is… dressing up as all of Will Ferrell’s classic Saturday Night Live characters.

In the just-released promo for Ferrell’s fourth hosting stint this weekend, Jones tries her hand at recreating all of his signature impressions, including Jeopardy host Alex Trebek, sports announcer Harry Caray and former president George W. Bush. She also suits up as Night at the Roxbury‘s Steve Butabi, waves her imaginary pom-poms as cheerleader Craig Buchanan and bangs that cowbell as Blue Öyster Cult’s Gene Frenkle.

Ferrell last appeared on SNL during Season 41, reprising his role as Dubya amid the chaotic 2016 election cycle. He last hosted during Season 37, all the way back in 2012.

Press PLAY on the clip above to watch Jones run through Ferrell’s greatest hits, then tell us if you’ll tune in for his SNL return this weekend.