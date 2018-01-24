Scandal/How to Get Away With Murder Crossover: When Will It Air?

The debut of the (still untitled!) Grey’s Anatomy spinoff won’t be the only highly anticipated #TGIT event taking place this March.

The buzzed-about crossover between Scandal and How to Get Away With Murder is set to air on Thursday, March 1, EW.com reports. The two-hour event kicks off at 9, when Viola Davis’ Annalise Keating turns up on Scandal; Kerry Washington’s Olivia Pope will then appear in the 10 pm episode of Murder.

The crossover was first confirmed on Jan. 3, when Washington shared a behind-the-scenes picture of herself in the Murder courthouse. Davis then posted a photo from Scandal’s Oval Office, before Shonda Rhimes tweeted a portion of the script in which Washington and Davis’ characters first meet — all of which can be seen here.

Scandal‘s half of the crossover was written by Raamla Mohamed and directed by Tony Goldwyn; HTGAWM‘s hour was written by Morenike Balogun and Sarah L. Thompson, and directed by Zetna Fuentes. Details surrounding the plot have (of course) not been revealed.

What do you think will bring together Olivia and Annalise?