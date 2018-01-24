Legends of Tomorrow Photos: Constantine Boards the Waverider

The Waverider team is getting an assist from Matt Ryan’s Constantine in a fresh batch of photos from Legends of Tomorrow‘s winter premiere, titled “Daddy Darhkest.”

In the attached gallery, the demon hunter — who made his first appearance on the time-hopping drama at the close of last December’s fall finale — is seen conversing one-on-one, and rather seriously, with Sara. Constantine also meets the rest of the crew during the episode, which will feature an exorcism, executive producer Phil Klemmer previously teased.

Constantine’s visit won’t be the only shake-up on the timeship when the series returns: Keiynan Lonsdale (aka Wally West) will be joining the show as a regular, beginning with Episode 11, while Franz Drameh (aka Jefferson “Jax” Jackson) has exited the drama.

Legends returns with new episodes — and takes over Supergirl‘s time slot for nine weeks — on Monday, Feb. 12 at 8/7c on The CW.

Scroll through the gallery above (or click here), then hit the comments with your thoughts on Constantine’s guest spot!