Oscar Nominations 2018 Live Stream: Watch Announcements and Weigh In

Here’s a sentence you rarely see on TVLine: It’s time to get excited about movies.

Nominations for the 90th Academy Awards are set to be announced Tuesday morning at 8:22/7:22c, with some of television’s biggest names on hand for the ceremony, which is being live streamed from the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills.

Tiffany Haddish and Andy Serkis are serving as the announcement’s official hosts, with special guests Priyanka Chopra, Rosario Dawson, Gal Gadot, Salma Hayek, Michelle Rodriguez, Zoe Saldana, Molly Shannon, Rebel Wilson and Michelle Yeoh.

The Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air Sunday, March 4 at 8/7c on ABC. Hit PLAY on the live stream above, then drop a comment with your reaction(s) to the nominees below.