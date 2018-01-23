SAG Awards Ratings Drop vs NFC Game

This year’s telecast of the Screen Actors Guild Awards seemingly got sacked by strong football competition.

The 2018 SAG Awards, simulcast on TNT and TBS and hosted for a first time ever (by Kristen Bell), amassed 2.71 million total viewers and a 0.8 demo rating on Sunday night, TVByTheNumbers reports. That marks a drop of 31 and 33 percent from last year, when the ceremony aired opposite the NFL’s Pro Bowl and not a well-watched (if lopsided) NFC Championship game.

(Fox’s Vikings/Eagles coverage posted 21.3 million viewers and a 7.2 demo rating in finals, down sharply from last year’s comparable AFC Championship match-up on CBS.)

That said, the SAG Awards were up a tick from 2016, back when they aired on a Saturday and last time there did 2.6 mil and a 0.7.