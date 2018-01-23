Ratings: Resident Ties Gifted in Monday Debut, Down 62% From NFC Showcase

Fox’s The Resident made its regular time slot debut on Monday night with 4.7 million total viewers and a 1.0 rating — on par in the demo with predecessor The Gifted‘s freshman average (3.3 mil/1.0).

The Resident was expectedly down — 46 and 62 percent — from Sunday night’s special post-NFC Championship showcase, which is akin to the slide CBS’ Hunted suffered last year in the same situation but marks a steeper drop than Fox’s own The X-Files experienced two years ago (down 40 and 48 percent).

Opening Fox’s night, Lucifer (3.8 mil/0.9) delivered a best-since-season premiere audience while rising two tenths in the demo.

Elsewhere….

NBC | The Wall (5.7 mil/1.2) was steady, Better Late Than Never (4.8 mil/0.9) ticked down and The Brave (3.4 mil/0.6) dipped to its second-lowest numbers ever.

THE CW | Supergirl (2.03 mil/0.5) returned to its season-low demo, while Valor (1.05 mil/0.2) was flat.

ABC | The Bachelor (6.3 mil/1.8) and The Good Doctor (9.5 mil/1.7) were steady in the demo, with the latter drawing its biggest audience since Nov. 20.

CBS | Kevin Can Wait (7.3 mil/1.3) and Man With a Plan (6.6 mil/1.2) were steady, Superior Donuts (5.7 mil/1.0) and Scorpion (5.2 mil/0.8) each dipped a tenth, and 9JKL (4.7 mil/0.8) slipped two tenths.

