Mighty Ducks TV Series in the Works

More than two decades after hanging up their skates, the Mighty Ducks are preparing to return to the rink.

A TV series based on the iconic ’90s hockey movie trilogy is in the works, according to The Hollywood Reporter, with the films’ original screenwriter Steven Brill drafting a script for ABC Signature Studios. Jordan Kerner, who produced the movies, is also attached.

The Mighty Ducks trilogy — which began with 1992’s The Mighty Ducks and concluded with 1996’s D3: The Mighty Ducks — starred Emilio Estevez as Gordon Bombay, a down-on-his-luck attorney who became the coach of a Minnesota-based youth hockey team.

Despite Brill’s involvement, none of the films’ stars — including names like Estevez, Joshua Jackson and Marguerite Moreau — are attached to the series, which is reportedly still in the earliest stages of development and is not yet attached to a network.

In fairness, this isn’t the first time the Ducks have appeared the small screen. Mighty Ducks: The Animated Series — which had no connection to the movies, save for its name — ran from 1996 to 1997 as part of ABC’s “Disney Afternoon” block of programming. Check out that work of art below:

