Supergirl Sneak Peek: Saturn Girl, Livewire and Psi Join Kara's All-Female Supergroup — Can They Stop Reign?

Sorry, boys, but your services won’t be needed on Monday’s Supergirl (The CW, 8/7c).

With Reign still on the loose, Kara proposes an unorthodox solution, enlisting two of her former enemies — Livewire (played by Brit Morgan) and Psi (played by Yael Grobglas) — for a makeshift team of Worldkiller… killers.

“It’s definitely not smooth, for sure,” Amy Jackson (aka Saturn Girl) tells TVLine of the initial blending of heroes and villains. “Initially, the apprehension comes from the guys, from J’onn and Mon-El, but Supergirl knows what she has to do. Reign is unbelievably powerful, and she needs people she knows — even if she doesn’t know them on a good basis — to take her on. Everyone has their own reason for getting involved”

