TVLine Items: Natalie Portman to Host SNL, Last Week Tonight Video and More

Natalie Portman is returning to Saturday Night Live for the first time in more than a decade.

The actress will host the Feb. 3 installment, with Dua Lipa serving as musical guest, it was announced on Monday.

Portman — who’s known for her Oscar-winning work in Black Swan, as well as her roles in the Thor and Star Wars franchises — last headlined SNL in 2006. During that hosting stint, she participated in the classic digital short “Natalie Raps.”

* HBO has released a trailer for Season 5 of Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, premiering Sunday, Feb. 18 at 11/10c.

* Showrunner Josh Friedman (Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles) has exited TNT’s upcoming series adaptation of Snowpiercer, starring Oscar winner Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs (Hamilton), our sister site Variety reports.

* Disney Junior has renewed the animated series Vampirina, featuring the voices of Lauren Graham and James Van Der Beek, for Season 2.