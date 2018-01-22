Grey's Anatomy Plotting Big Arizona Episode, Jesse Williams to Direct

Grey’s Anatomy‘s next Season 14 destination: Arizona.

The ABC medical drama is revolving an upcoming episode around Jessica Capshaw’s doc, with a key behind-the-scenes assist from co-star Jesse Williams. On Friday, Williams revealed on social media that he is set to make his Grey’s directorial debut later this season. Capshaw quickly piggy-backed on his announcement, tweeting, “It’s an Arizona standalone episode. Can’t wait!”

It’s an Arizona stand alone episode. Can’t wait!! When do we start rehearsals, again? https://t.co/hGh6PYZM68 — Jessica Capshaw (@JessicaCapshaw) January 19, 2018

It’s not clear if the episode will delve into Arizona’s origin story (as Grey’s will soon be doing with Justin Chambers’ Alex) or be set in the present day (where Arizona is poised to rekindle her romance with new crush Carina). “Carina’s not over Arizona,” co-showrunner Krista Vernoff recently told TVLine. “People have commitment issues in the world and Arizona happens to be one of those people. And Carina also happens to be one of those people. And there’s a lot of fun to be had looking at that down the line. But don’t think for a minute that love story is over.”