Lisa Edelstein to Star In Adaptation of Confessions of a Sociopath

Lisa Edelstein‘s next TV gig sounds all kinds of crazy. The House vet, who’s five-season run on Bravo’s Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce is about to end, is looking to headline an hour-long series adaptation of Confessions of a Sociopath, TVLine has confirmed.

According to Deadline, the project is being developed at Universal Cable Productions, the studio behind Girlfriends’ Guide, with that show’s EP, Carol Barbee, on board as well.

Based on M.E. Thomas’ book, Confessions of a Sociopath centers on a woman (Edelstein) who is clinically diagnosed as a sociopath and must figure out how to live her life with this knowledge. Edelstein is co-writing the pilot with Barbee.

Edelstein has also booked a recurring role in The Kominsky Method, the forthcoming Netflix comedy series starring Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin. She will play the daughter of Arkin’s character.