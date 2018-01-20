Your Guide to TV's 100+ Reboots and Revivals: The Twilight Zone, Roswell, The Office, Party of Five and More

Hollywood’s obsession with reviving long-gone TV series is showing no signs of slowing down.

In the last few years, dozens of beloved small-screen classics have been brought back from the dead, or at least reworked for new audiences. From Will & Grace and Prison Break, to Dynasty and One Day At a Time, it seems there’s no series safe from the resurrection craze. TV Reboots and Revivals: A Complete Guide Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

Having said that, we’ve compiled a comprehensive roundup of TV’s revivals and reboots, from American Idol‘s imminent return to NBC’s still-in-development continuation of The Office. Even if you’ve scrolled through the gallery before, there are plenty of new additions (Animaniacs! Roswell!) that might pique your interest.

It should be noted, of course, that our roundup only includes TV shows that are being revived; for a list of movies getting reworked as TV series, head over to our TV Adaptations roundup. And we’re always updating these galleries as more projects get announced, so be sure to bookmark this page.

Check out the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — to see the latest list of TV reboots and revivals, then hit the comments and tell us: Which ones are you most (or least) looking forward to?