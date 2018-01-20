SNL Imagines a Bleak Fresh Prince in Spoof of Will Smith's '90s Sitcom

Saturday Night Live newbie Chris Redd got his biggest showcase yet this weekend, portraying Will Smith in an alternate version of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

The pre-taped sketch was an extension of the ’90s sitcom’s opening title sequence — only this time around, those “couple of guys who were up to no good” were part of a very real street gang whose leader was played by Method Man.

The gang then followed Will to Bel-Air, trashing Aunt Viv’s mansion and forcing him to hide out at a motel. It was there he met Jessica Chastain’s character, who knocked on the door, introduced herself as an FBI agent and told him his chances of survival were slim. The bit culminated in a shootout featuring a gangsta Uncle Phil (played by Kenan Thompson), and a bleak future for the West Philadelphia native.

What did you think of SNL‘s alt-Fresh Prince? Drop a comment below.