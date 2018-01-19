Joel McHale to Host Weekly Netflix Variety/Talk Show in February

Community vet Joel McHale is returning to his Soup roots, inking a deal with Netflix to headline a weekly talk/variety show.

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale debuts Sunday, Feb. 18 and is being billed as “a half-hour topical series that takes a sharp, absurdist look at pop culture and news from across the globe. It’s a fast and funny distillation of everything people are talking about that week. Featuring celebrity guests, comedy sketches and insane video clips from the worldwide realms of TV, sports, politics, celebrity culture and every corner of the internet.”

Each episode will be 30 minutes in length and tape every Thursday before debuting the following Sunday. In addition to handling hosting duties. McHale will serve as an EP alongside his longtime Soup producer KP Anderson. Bridesmaids helmer Paul Feig is also on board as an EP.

News of McHale’s new talker comes three months after Netflix pulled the plug on Chelsea Handler’s eponymous talk show, which lasted just two seasons.