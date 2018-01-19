Ratings: Grey's, Scandal Return to Best Numbers Since Premiere Week

ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy resumed Season 14 on Thursday night with 8.2 million total viewers and a 2.2 rating, marking its largest audience in nearly a year(since Feb. 9) and its best demo number since premiere week.

Leading out of that, Scandal (5.2 mil/1.3) rose to best-since-premiere numbers, while How to Get Away With Murder (3.8 mil/1.0) ticked up to its best numbers since Oct. 12.

Over on The CW, Supernatural (1.87 mil/0.6, average TVLine reader grade “A-“) was up in audience and steady in the demo with its planted Wayward Sisters spinoff. Arrow (1.42 mil/0.5, average reader grade “B”) ticked up in both measures.

Elsewhere….

CBS | The Big Bang Theory (14.7 mil/2.9) and Young Sheldon (13.2 mil/2.4) each dipped two tenths, Mom (9.3 mil/1.6) and Life in Pieces (6.8 mil/1.2) were steady and S.W.A.T. (6 mil/1.0) ticked down.

NBC | Will & Grace (4.5 mil/1.3) rebounded from last week’s revival lows, Great News (2.5 mil/0.7) and Chicago Fire (5.7 mil/1.0) ticked up, The Good Place (3.1 mil/1.0) was steady and Superstore (3.7 mil/1.0) dipped.

FOX | The Four (3.5 mil/1.1) stabilized in Week 3.

