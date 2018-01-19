TVLine Items: Eva Longoria Visits Jane, Star Wars Rebels Premiere and More

Onetime Jane the Virgin director Eva Longoria is returning to the CW dramedy in an onscreen role.

The Desperate Housewives actress will appear as herself in the March 2 episode, in which Rogelio seeks out Longoria to co-star in the American adaptation of The Passions of Santos, ETOnline.com reports. The two will then discover that they have a “surprising connection.”

Jane returns with new episodes on Friday, Jan. 26 at 9/8c.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Star Wars Rebels‘ final six episodes will air over three consecutive Mondays, beginning Feb. 19 at 9 pm on Disney XD. Watch a new trailer below:

* Will Yun Lee (Hawaii Five-0) has landed an arc on The Good Doctor, playing an ex-cop-turned-doctor, EW.com reports.

* Grey’s Anatomy alumna Tessa Ferrer has joined the Season 2 cast of AT&T Audience Network’s Mr. Mercedes as the wife of Jack Huston’s character, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Steve Harvey’s syndicated talk show Steve has been renewed for Season 2, per Deadline.