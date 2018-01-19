Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Sneak Peek: The Seer Has Ominous Message for Coulson

Upon being reunited in a post-apocalyptic future with the seer he first met… well, a while ago, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s Phil Coulson has questions — but will he get answers?

In “The Last Day” (airing this Friday at 9/8c, on ABC), Coulson and the team discover that “the most unexpected person” from S.H.I.E.L.D.’s past may hold the key to stopping Earth’s destruction. That person would appear to be Robin Hinton, who back in the day was an Inhuman rugrat gifted with the ability to see the future… and then cryptically tease it, in part through drawings.

May unexpectedly ran into 80something Robin at the close of last week’s episode, after the seer and her associates saved the S.H.I.E.L.D. agent (and Enoch, that helpful Chronicon!) from a gravity storm on the exploded Earth’s barren surface. In the sneak peek above, it appears that Coulson, driver of a flying car, managed to land the trawler safely-ish and get at least himself to the Zephyr hideout in one piece. Upon seeing Robin, he has questions about their fate. Press play above to hear what the seer has to say… and how it relates to the episode’s ominous title.

