TVLine Items: Will & Grace Guest Stars, Ash vs Evil Dead Trailer and More

Will & Grace‘s parade of returning guest stars continues.

The latest actors set to reprise their roles on the NBC comedy include Alec Baldwin (as Karen’s government-agent ex Malcolm Widmark), Blythe Danner (as Will’s mom Marilyn Truman) and Sara Rue (as Grace’s sister Joyce).

Additionally, Mary McCormack (In Plain Sight) and Robert Klein (The Mysteries of Laura) will appear in upcoming episodes.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Starz has released a new trailer for Season 3 of Ash vs Evil Dead, premiering Sunday, Feb. 25 at 9/8c:

* Malcolm-Jamal Warner (The People v. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story) and Catherine Dyer (Stranger Things) have landed recurring roles on Fox’s medical drama The Resident (premiering this Sunday), our sister site Deadline reports. Warner will play the hospital’s volatile star cardiothoracic surgeon, while Dyer will portray a seasoned, no-nonsense head nurse.

* The primetime special Conan Without Borders: Haiti will air Saturday, Jan. 27 at 10 pm on TBS.

* Netflix will debut the stand-up comedy special Ricky Gervais: Humanity on Tuesday, March 13.

* Holland Taylor (Two and a Half Men) and Hector Elizondo (Last Man Standing) have been cast in NBC’s potential comedy series Guess Who Died, from executive producers Norman Lear (One Day at a Time) and Peter Tolan (Rescue Me), per Deadline.