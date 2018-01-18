Siren Sneak Peek: Freeform's Newest Leading Lady Is Straight-Up Terrifying

Freeform is introducing viewers to a mermaid that wants to be part of your world — whether you like it or not.

The network on Thursday unveiled a special promo for its undersea drama Siren, appropriately premiering on Thursday, March 29 (8/7c) aka “International Mermaid Day.” But when you watch the video, you’ll wonder why the network didn’t hold it for Halloween.

The series stars Game of Thrones‘ Eline Powell as a mysterious young woman who shows up in the town of Bristol Cove, once believed to be a home to mermaids. As chaos ensues, marine biologists Ben (played by Alex Roe) and Maddie (played by Fola Evans-Akingbola) work together to figure out “what drove this primal hunter of the deep sea to land — and are there more like her out there?”

Finding Carter‘s Emily Whitesell will serve as showrunner and will executive-produce alongside Brad Luff, Nate Hopper and RD Robb.

