Shadowhunters Season 3: New Trailer Welcomes the 'Mother of All Demons'

The phrase “hell on earth” is taking on a whole new meaning in Shadowhunters‘ third season.

During Thursday’s premiere of Beyond, Freeform aired the first official trailer for the supernatural drama’s upcoming third season, which kicks off Tuesday, March 20 at 8/7c.

Here’s the gist: Lilith (played by Arrow‘s Anna Hopkins), also known fondly as the “mother of all demons,” is making it her personal mission to revive Sebastian and take down the Shadowhunters. As if that wasn’t enough, there’s something… different about Jace.

Of course, Lilith is just one of several characters being introduced in Season 3. We’ll also meet Simon’s new roommate Jordan Kyle (played by The 100‘s Chai Hansen) and Magnus’ warlock rival Lorenzo Rey (played by Hamilton‘s Javier Muñoz).

Hit PLAY on the trailer above, then drop a comment below: What are your hopes for Season 3?